Cold weather increases demand for towing services

MADISON (WKOW) --- Towing companies have been busy helping people and their stranded vehicles from the recent one-two punch of frigid temperatures.

With temperatures expected to dip below zero overnight, you don't end up on the side of the road.

But that's exactly what happened to Brad Fedie when he got off work Wednesday.

“Today must have been just cold enough. Just that time where the car didn't start,” Fedie said.

His was one of many cars that fell victim to a cold-weather breakdown. The frigid temperatures have created a boom in business for places like Badger State Towing & Service in Windsor.

According to manager Mark Mecum, the number of people breaking down has gone up sharply over the past couple of days.

“I'd say we went up almost 200% increase due to the cold weather,” He said. “We've seen an increase in jump starts, tire changes, just a lot of vehicles dying on the side of the road due to the cold, extreme weather.”

Mecum said the breakdowns are happening for a number of reasons.

“During the cold weather, batteries can drain a lot faster than in the summer. Just because the cold will drain a battery because it will freeze. It can't handle the extreme temperatures. And then tires will also deflate.”

“I had a pretty good suspicion it was the battery from the cold,” Fedie said.

Mecum recommends having regular maintenance done on your car.

“Make sure the antifreeze is up to temperature. Make sure it can handle the extreme cold weather. And always check your tire pressure.”

Fedie said it's a good idea to also keep an emergency kit handy.

“A little shovel scraper and a set of jumper cables is always good to have.”