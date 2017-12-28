Dani Maxwell turns Harlem Globetrotter for a day - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dani Maxwell turns Harlem Globetrotter for a day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wake Up Wisconsin's Dani Maxwell showed her skills on the basketball court.

She was a celebrity Harlem Globetrotter at the Alliant Energy Center Wednesday night.

She performed with the team during warms up and for the first few minutes of the show.

