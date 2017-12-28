Clerk helps stop suspect in Fitchburg armed robbery

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A clerk helped stop a suspect who robbed a gas station overnight.

The armed robbery happened just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday, December 28 at the Kelley Williamson Mobil store in the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road.

Fitchburg police say 53-year-old Marybeth E. Welsch went into the gas station with a knife and demanded money. The clerk jumped over the counter, went outside and blocked the entrance with a garbage can so Welsch couldn't leave.

A Fitchburg officer was in the area and was able to arrest Welsch. She tried to get away through a side door, but officers found her hiding in a beverage cooler.

Welsch was taken to the Dane County Jail. She faces tentative charges of Armed Robbery, Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Resisting an Officer and a Probation Hold.

Police returned the cash to the store and found the knife involved.