CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Milwaukee officers save two teenagers from burning car

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee police officers will be nominated for a merit award after saving two teenagers from a burning car.

Dash cam video of the ordeal shows exactly what they did to save lives.

The officers, Nicholas Reid and Nicholas Schlei, were pursuing another vehicle when they happened to see a 1999 Grand Am cross the median and crash into a power pole December 26.

They pulled the driver, a 16-year-old from Milwaukee, and another teenage boy from the burning car.

“First thing that went through my mind is – get these kids out or whoever the occupants are -- get them out. So at that point, it's get them to safety, worry about the car later," Reid told WISN 12 News.

A third teenager, also a male, was found nearby. All three were taken to the hospital. The driver will be given a ticket for failure to yield and reckless driving.

Officers Schlei and Reid are now being nominated for a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award.

The officers are gaining national attention. They will be on Good Morning America Thursday.