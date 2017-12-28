CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Milwaukee officers save two teenagers from bur - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Milwaukee officers save two teenagers from burning car

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee police officers will be nominated for a merit award after saving two teenagers from a burning car.

Dash cam video of the ordeal shows exactly what they did to save lives.

The officers, Nicholas Reid and Nicholas Schlei, were pursuing another vehicle when they happened to see a 1999 Grand Am cross the median and crash into a power pole December 26.

They pulled the driver, a 16-year-old from Milwaukee, and another teenage boy from the burning car.

“First thing that went through my mind is – get these kids out or whoever the occupants are -- get them out. So at that point, it's get them to safety, worry about the car later," Reid told WISN 12 News.

A third teenager, also a male, was found nearby. All three were taken to the hospital. The driver will be given a ticket for failure to yield and reckless driving.

Officers Schlei and Reid are now being nominated for a Milwaukee Police Department Merit Award.

The officers are gaining national attention. They will be on Good Morning America Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.