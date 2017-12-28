Should you go on the ice? Here are some guidelines!

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Now that Wisconsin lakes are starting to freeze, officials want to make sure you stay safe while on the ice.



The Marquette County Sheriff's Office shared an informative graphic on its Facebook page. It shows the recommended minimum ice thickness for different vehicles on new clear ice.



If the ice thickness is...

2" or less - stay off!

4" - OK for ice fishing

5" - OK for snowmobile or ATV

8 - 12" - OK for car or small pickup

12 - 15" - OK for medium truck

The sheriff's office says you can get more information about ice safety on the DNR's website.