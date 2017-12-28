Should you go on the ice? Here are some guidelines! - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Should you go on the ice? Here are some guidelines!

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Now that Wisconsin lakes are starting to freeze, officials want to make sure you stay safe while on the ice.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office shared an informative graphic on its Facebook page. It shows the recommended minimum ice thickness for different vehicles on new clear ice.

If the ice thickness is...

  • 2" or less - stay off!
  • 4" - OK for ice fishing
  • 5" - OK for snowmobile or ATV
  • 8 - 12" - OK for car or small pickup
  • 12 - 15" - OK for medium truck

The sheriff's office says you can get more information about ice safety on the DNR's website.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.