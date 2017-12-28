WisDOT offers winter weather driving tips - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WisDOT offers winter weather driving tips

MADISON (WKOW) -- As snow begins to move in and temperatures continue to stay below freezing throughout Southern Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is offering some winter weather driving tips.

Officials want to remind drivers to clear snow and ice from all windows and lights, don't out-drive the conditions because speed limits are for dry pavement, leave plenty of room for stopping, use brakes carefully by remembering to brake early and correctly and do not use cruise control in wintry condition.

Other tips include: 

  • Don't get overconfident in four-wheel drive, it can help you go faster than others, but you can't stop any faster.
  • Do not pump anti-lock brakes, the right way to stop is to stomp and steer.
  • Look farther ahead in traffic than normal, it'll give drivers more time to react
  • Remember, trucks are heavier than cars so they take longer to stop, don't cut quickly in front of them.
  • Go slow!

To see a full list of winter weather driving tips, you can visit the WisDOT's website.

