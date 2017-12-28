What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

MONROE (WKOW) -- A Green County counselor says this time of year, more people can become depressed.

Sarah Ragan is a licensed professional counselor with Monroe Clinic. She says depression can certainly happen any time of the year, but doctors notice more stress and anxiety during the holiday season. That can cause loneliness for people who are usually content.

Ragan says some people might feel disconnected and avoid social interactions. Or they may ask why they're not happy when it seems everyone else is.

Symptoms include more than just being sad. Ragan says to watch out for excessive tiredness, sleeping too little or too much, overeating, no appetite, being annoyed with everything and everyone, poor hygiene, no interest in anything and thinking about suicide.

If you have feelings of depression, reach out to others. If family or friends aren't an option, Ragan suggests volunteering. You'll meet people and helping others may make you feel better. Make sure you get enough sleep, exercise and eat healthy foods.

Ragan says depression is very treatable, so talk to a doctor if you have any symptoms. If you have thoughts of suicide, call 911 or immediately go to an emergency department.

Here is the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255.