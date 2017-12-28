Woman, age 70, pepper sprays purse snatcher - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman, age 70, pepper sprays purse snatcher

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 70-year-old woman was walking home from the 3500 block of Packers Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening when someone approached her from behind and tugged on her bag. 

The woman turned around and pepper sprayed the suspect, according to a post on Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The purse snatcher ran to a vehicle and fled the area.  Nothing was taken from the victim  The victim believed the suspect was male but could provide no further description of the suspect or vehicle.

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

  • Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-29 08:47:31 GMT
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.