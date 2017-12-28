Woman, age 70, pepper sprays purse snatcher

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 70-year-old woman was walking home from the 3500 block of Packers Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening when someone approached her from behind and tugged on her bag.

The woman turned around and pepper sprayed the suspect, according to a post on Chief Mike Koval's blog.

The purse snatcher ran to a vehicle and fled the area. Nothing was taken from the victim The victim believed the suspect was male but could provide no further description of the suspect or vehicle.