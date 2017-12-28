Four injured, including two children, in crash with suspected dr - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Four injured, including two children, in crash with suspected drunken driver

Posted: Updated:

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Four people were injured, including two children, after the vehicle they were in was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

John T. Willis, 41, of Platteville was arrested and faces multiple counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Reedsburg Police responded to Viking Drive and E. Main Street about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27,  for a two-car accident with injuries.

Officers determined that a westbound vehicle on E. Main Street, driven by John T. Wills, 41, of Platteville, had driven through a red light and struck another vehicle that was turning left onto E. Main Street from Viking Drive.

The vehicle turning from Viking Drive was driven by Todd E. Klitzke, 43, of Reedsburg, who was injured.

Also injured in the crash were Angela E. Klitzke, 39, Colby J. Klitzke, 5 and Cadance F. Klitzke, 4. All injured subjects were properly secured in safety devices in the vehicle prior to the crash. Injuries were reported as not life-threatening.

All parties were transported to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for evaluation.

Wills was charged with causing injury by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended driver’s license, no vehicle Insurance and a probation violation hold. Wills was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

  • Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-29 08:47:31 GMT
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.