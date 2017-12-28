Four injured, including two children, in crash with suspected drunken driver

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Four people were injured, including two children, after the vehicle they were in was hit by a suspected drunken driver.

John T. Willis, 41, of Platteville was arrested and faces multiple counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle after a Wednesday afternoon crash.

Reedsburg Police responded to Viking Drive and E. Main Street about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 27, for a two-car accident with injuries.

Officers determined that a westbound vehicle on E. Main Street, driven by John T. Wills, 41, of Platteville, had driven through a red light and struck another vehicle that was turning left onto E. Main Street from Viking Drive.

The vehicle turning from Viking Drive was driven by Todd E. Klitzke, 43, of Reedsburg, who was injured.

Also injured in the crash were Angela E. Klitzke, 39, Colby J. Klitzke, 5 and Cadance F. Klitzke, 4. All injured subjects were properly secured in safety devices in the vehicle prior to the crash. Injuries were reported as not life-threatening.

All parties were transported to Reedsburg Area Medical Center for evaluation.

Wills was charged with causing injury by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended driver’s license, no vehicle Insurance and a probation violation hold. Wills was transported to the Sauk County Jail.