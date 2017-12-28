One dead in Juneau County head-on crash

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Minnesota man died early Thursday in a crash near the Wisconsin River bridge in Juneau County.

Investigators say the 31-year-old driver of a westbound four-door sedan crossed the centerline on Wisconsin Highway 82 on the Wisconsin River bridge about 6:30 a.m. at the Adams – Juneau County Line.

His car struck an eastbound pickup driven by a 46-year-old Mauston man, according to a Juneau County Sheriff's Office news release.

The Minnesota man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County coroner.

There was complete road blockage and traffic had to be re-routed for several hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Coroner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.