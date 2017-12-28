UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-39 near Janesville now open - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: All lanes of southbound I-39 near Janesville now open

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- One lane of southbound I39/90 near Janesville will be closed from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 28, 2017 due to an earlier incident in the area.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. 

