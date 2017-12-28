Madison Streets Division warns of slippery roads during Thursday evening commute

MADISON (WKOW) -- Be prepared for snowy and slippery commuting Thursday afternoon and into the after-work rush hour. The frigid temperatures are too cold for salt use, and Streets Division crews will only be using sand, according to a news release from the department.

Thirty-three crews have maintained the salt routes and sand first areas since the snow started on Thursday. When temperatures are below 15 degrees, as they have been throughout the day, road salt becomes ineffective at the Streets Division’s rate of application.

Therefore, crews have been spreading sand on the salt routes to provide traction. And they will continue spreading sand on the salt routes so long as temperatures remain below salt’s effective threshold and the material is needed.

Streets Division staff will be monitoring the weather and roads continuously. Crews will maintain the salt routes and sanding areas throughout the day, through the rush hour, and into the night. If conditions warrant, additional crews will be dispatched at midnight to work through the night on the roads.

All roadway users making their way through the city tonight should anticipate slippery conditions, especially since temperatures will preclude salt use, and folks should plan on needing extra time to get to their destinations. For safety’s sake, people should also plan for needing extra travel time for the Friday morning commute. Slippery areas may remain as temperatures are expected to stay below the 15-degree threshold for salt use.