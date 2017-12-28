Traffic stop leads to OWI, gun charges - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic stop leads to OWI, gun charges

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- A Baraboo woman was arrested Wednesday night and faces charges of OWI and carrying a handgun while Intoxicated.

Reedsburg officers stopped a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28 that made an improper left turn.

In speaking with the driver, Brittany Lee Robertson, 27, of Baraboo, officers detected she had been drinking according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

 A check of the driver revealed she was required to have an ignition interlock device due to previous OWI convictions, however one had not been installed.

Officers also discovered a loaded handgun in the driver’s possession. Robertson had her 8-year daughter with her at the time of arrest.

Robertson was arrested for OWI-3rd Offense with a passenger under 16 years old, Violation of license restriction and going armed while Intoxicated.

She was issued and released to a responsible party.

