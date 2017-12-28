Wisconsin camping, state park, hybrid car registration fees to i - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin camping, state park, hybrid car registration fees to increase

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Camping and state park entrance fees could go up and hybrid vehicle owners will pay more for license plates under state budget provisions that go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

The Republican budget allows the Department of Natural Resources to raise camping fees by as much as $15 per night for Wisconsin residents and state park entry fees by as much as $5 per day for residents.

A DNR spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiring about which camping sites and parks will see increases.

The budget also calls for increasing hybrid vehicle registration fees by $75 and electric vehicle registration fees by $100.

Other budget provisions that take effect Jan. 1 include permitting school districts to hold referendums only twice a year and reducing benefits for government employees’ domestic partners.

