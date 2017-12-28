Producer / Reporter WKOW - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WKOW – TV in Madison, Wisconsin is looking for a visually creative and highly motivated producer who also likes to get out into the field to report. We are looking for a journalist who can dig for a story and fights to win the lead in a newscast. If you know how to use social media to creatively engage viewers, we want to learn more about you. Do you know how to develop enterprise and exclusive content? If so, you will get our attention. Are you a great visual story teller? We want to see how creative you can be! Can you create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy? Send us your reel! Strong writing and storytelling skills, solid news judgment, and knowledge of AP style are critical for this position.

This position is a unique opportunity to showcase skills as a producer while also growing your on-air skills as a Reporter / MMJ. Producing, on-camera reporting, photojournalism and non-linear editing skills are required. Applicants must have a degree in journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience.

WKOW is part of the Quincy Media Group, a family-owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you qualify, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send a link to your most recent work, cover letter and resume to:

Attn: Ed Reams

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719 ereams@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

