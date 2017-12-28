Surviving Cardiac Arrest

MADISON (WKOW) - A 4th of July weekend, a time that was supposed to be filled with family and fun at the lake, took a near deadly turn for a Cambridge native.

Alicia Bravo and her family traveled from Minnesota to spend a weekend with her parents on Lake Ripley. "It was going to be really fun. They live on the lake. We were just so excited to fish, boat, swim, and have a great weekend," Bravo remembers.

Bravo, an avid athlete, was training for her third triathlon. She started her swim with her father and sister trailing behind in a boat. Five minutes into the lake, Bravo was rendered immobile and couldn't breathe. Realizing she was unconscious, Bravo's father and sister sprung into action. "My sister jumped in fully clothed to pull me out of the water and brought me to the boat. My dad hoisted me out and immediately knew I needed CPR and started right away," says Bravo.

When EMS crews arrived on scene, they quickly strapped a LUCAS auto-compression device onto her chest. The device kept her heart pumping until a defibrillator shocked her back to life. "I had CPR, in total, about 20 minutes. That's including manual CPR and on the LUCAS," she explains.

It was an electrical misfiring in her heart, Long QT Syndrome, that caused her heart to fail that day.

Her second chance at life inspired Bravo to take action and spread awareness. "I have to do something. People need to learn CPR and know the importance of by-stander CPR. It saved my life. Without it, I wouldn't be here," reflects Bravo.

Thankful for her family and the Cambridge EMS team who saved her life that day, "I'm not the hero in this story. It's the people who performed CPR who are the heroes in this story, and my family, and everyone who witnessed it. I just had to wake up."