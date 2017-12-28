Wisconsin Alumni take charter flights to Miami

MADISON (WKOW) -- A number of charter flights took off from Wisconsin Aviation on Thursday, destined for sunny Miami.



The majority of the passengers were Wisconsin alumni heading to the Orange Bowl. General Manager Jeff Davis says charter flights make it easier and quicker for passengers to get to their destinations, especially in the Winter months.



"We always have a few flights, it's Packers Games, it's Badgers games and that sort of thing. Right now Wisconsin Aviation is busy with the large charters," said Davis. "Loading fans and the team to go to the game in Miami."



Wisconsin Aviation says they also see a lot of sales people and engineers use their charter flights. They offer quicker turnarounds for people looking to get back to their families.