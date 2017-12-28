Cold Weather Prompts Business Boom for Ice Anglers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local ice fisherman overjoyed by the news Lake Mendota's frozen over. It means anglers everywhere can cast their fishing poles across area waterways.

Some guides are seeing a 20% increase in calls, but they aren't the only ones hooking the post-Christmas business.

Inside D & S tackle, they're seeing a 15% uptick in sales.

"Obviously, anything ice fishing related is what most of the guys are after right now, and it's a variety of things, ice augers and a lot of ice fishing bait this time of year," D & S owner Gene Dellinger said.

Ice anglers like Jim Kusuda say there is no better time to catch the fish of the day.

"Cause this is our time of year to really enjoy our sport that we love passionately and the fishing is really good here and we have potential to have it get even better," he said.