Badgers' Leonhard willing to listen to offers

Three defensive coordinators in three years hasn't rocked the boat for the Badgers. They enter the Orange Bowl with the nation's top-ranked defense. The Miami Hurricanes understand points will be at a premium.

"They look like the number one overall defense in the country," says offensive lineman KC McDermott. "After watching film, it's not like they're not unbeatable."

The Wisconsin defense hasn't dropped off under first-year coordinator Jim Leonhard. He is drawing interest from other schools. Leonhard confirmed Thursday he is willing to at least listen to offers.

"I'm honored by a lot of the attention that I'm getting, but at the same time, I love the University of Wisconsin and everything it has provided for me," Leonhard said. "I'm happy to be a Badger, but I also feel like I've earned the right to have some conversations."

