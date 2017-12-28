Badgers' Leonhard willing to listen to offers

Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. For some, they decided to go by any means necessary.More >>
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard confirmed that he is willing to listen to offers from other teams.More >>
The Badgers were back on the practice field on Wednesday for day four of their Orange Bowl trip. Defensively, a lot of the focus will be on stopping Miami's dual-threat quarterback, Malik Rosier.More >>
The Wisconsin football team has traded in the snow and cold for the sand and sun. The Badgers been hanging out in Miami all week ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl. In addition to daily practices leading up to the game, the players are packing in daily activities in South Beach. Some are philanthropic in nature - like the trip to Dave & Busters with kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters on Tuesday night. Others are just plain fun - like the family beach ...More >>
Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to score 24 points in 28 minutes and the Chicago Bulls won for the eighth time in 10 games, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-106 on Tuesday night.More >>
Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. For some, they decided to go by any means necessary.More >>
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard confirmed that he is willing to listen to offers from other teams.More >>
