Crews switch to sand to battle slick roads instead of salt

MADISON (WKOW) -- The snow may have slowed down, but it's too cold to salt the roads to keep off the ice. That means city crews have to rely on something else: sand.

Old man Winter is showing just how cold-hearted he really is. Snow fell off and on throughout the day and mixed with single digit temperatures, it proved a bit too much for some.

Traffic was crawling on the beltline going east due to weather related accidents.

"There's going to probably be some slippery spots out there to be fair because with temperatures being this cold, we're not able to put salt on the salt routes like what we usually are able to do," said Bryan Johnson, the spokesman for the Madison Streets Division.

He said, for salt to be effective, the temperature must stay above 15 degrees. But we may not reach that until late next week.

It means the next couple days, trucks full of torpedo sand will have to do the job.

"The sand will provide some additional traction but it's not going to open up the roads the same way," said Johnson.

It means drivers should expect a number of slick spots.

"Make certain that they're not speeding, that they're not following too closely, that they're giving themselves plenty of time to get to where they need to be," Johnson added.

A fleet of 33 trucks will be out sanding the main thoroughfares. Your neighborhood streets won't be plowed until three inches of snow falls. But if your roads get slippery, you can still reach out to the city.

"If you contact the streets division office that services your home, we could try to get somebody out there to put some sand on and help in those slippery conditions if the need arises," Johnson said.

In the meantime, workers will be loading up the trucks and heading out to make sure the city's main arteries will continue to run smoothly.