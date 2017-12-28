Gustafson leads No. 23 Iowa women past Wisconsin, 56-46 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gustafson leads No. 23 Iowa women past Wisconsin, 56-46

MADISON (AP) -

Megan Gustafson had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 23 Iowa to its sixth straight win with a 56-46 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night in a Big Ten Conference opener.

Gustafson was 5 of 12 from the field, made all 11 of her free throws, and collected her 13th double-double of the season and the 40th of her career. Chase Coley added 14 points and Alexis Sevillian had 11 for Iowa (13-1), which is off to its best start since the 2004-05 season.

Suzanne Gilreath scored 11 points to lead Wisconsin (7-7), which has lost three of its last four games.

The Hawkeyes opened the game on a 24-5 run and built a 30-14 halftime advantage. Gustafson scored six points and had seven rebounds in the first half.

Gilreath's 3-pointer pulled the Badgers to 36-29 with 2:44 left in the third quarter. Coley made a jumper and Gustafson scored the next seven points and the Hawkeyes led 45-31 entering the fourth.
 

