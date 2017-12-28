Orange Bowl a Return Home for Tindal - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Orange Bowl a Return Home for Tindal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WKOW) -

The Orange Bowl experience has been a shock to the system for some of the Badgers who hail from northern climates, but for a few it feels like home.
"It's pretty cool," said cornerback Derrick Tindal, a Fort Lauderdale native. "I get to see all my fam[ily]."

Tindal says it wasn't easy growing up in Fort Lauderdale.

"It's pretty tough to get out, but it's not impossible," said Tindal.  "I had help growing up."

Tindal made it out but found himself back in Florida his freshman season when his mom died from cancer.

"I didn't know if I wanted to play football after that happened with my mom, but you know, I ended up talking with a lot of  teammates," said Tindal.  "The guys just showed me that they were there for me. I really appreciate that and that just made me come back."

Now, the All-Big Ten cornerback's career comes full circle as he returns home for his final collegiate game.

"[This game has] a little extra edge," said Tindal.  "You [are] playing the hometown team. [You have to] put on for the fam[ily]."

The cornerback is not the only one playing close to home.  UW has seven Florida natives on the roster.

