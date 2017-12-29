Hearing for man accused of crashing into deputy delayed for competency evaluation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A hearing for a man accused of crashing into a Dane County Sheriff's Deputy is delayed until he can get a competency evaluation.

In order for this to happen, a judge had to rule there is probable cause Anthony Smith committed a felony.

Smith will get a competency evaluation January 22. His attorney said on Thursday there is concern over Smith's mental health.

"He has had excessive discussions with his mother indicating schizophrenia or bipolar," said Attorney Nicholas John Rifelj. "I do believe based upon the previous in-patient evals and what she believes to be the diagnosis of Mr. Smith, there is a sufficient basis to request a competency hearing at this point."

Smith is accused of crashing his car into a deputy's patrol car after a chase earlier this month. He is charged with recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.