$600 million up for grabs in combined lottery jackpots

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're feeling lucky, you may want to take a chance on the lottery.

Two jackpots totaling more than $600 million are up for grabs!

Both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are now more than $300 million a piece.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing is on Friday and the Powerball is on Saturday.

The cash option for the Powerball jackpot would be more than $239 million.

Mega Millions would be more than $191 million.

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-29 08:47:31 GMT
