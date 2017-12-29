Cold causes technology glitches - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- The bone chilling cold can create major technology glitches and dead batteries on gadgets you use all the time.

Tech Heroes says you should avoid leaving your cell phone in your car when it is this cold out because it can kill your battery. The company tells 27 News, anything under 32 degrees for iPhones creates conditions that can make them finicky.

The cold can reduce your phone's battery life by at least 20%. 

"The first to do..touch it and make sure it is warm," said John Malavolti, of Tech Heroes. "Put it in your inner pockets, close to you to get it warm back up to temperature."

The key is getting it warm before you even try to plug it in and get it charging, otherwise, you could get error messaged.

You can also warm your cell up with your bare hands or underneath your leg in the car.

