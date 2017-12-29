Claire's recalls makeup due to asbestos concerns

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL (WKOW) -- Claire's, which sells jewelry and other accessories to young girls, is pulling some makeup off its shelves due to reports of asbestos.

Exposure to asbestos can lead to certain types of cancers.

The company is offering refunds for the products.

Items include the Bedazzled Rainbow Heart makeup set and Metallic Hot Pink Glitter makeup, among many others.

You can find a full list here.