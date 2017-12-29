Thief breaks into donation boxes at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a burglar broke into donation boxes and booths a part of the Holiday Fantasy in Lights display at Turville Point Conservation Park.

Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at 1155 Olin-Turville Court.

The burglar used a crowbar to damage the donation boxes and booths. Police say money is removed from the boxes nightly and they don't believe the thief made off with much, if any, cash.

Still, police say damage costs to nearby booths and surveillance cameras are around $1,500.