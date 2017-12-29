Thief breaks into donation boxes at the Holiday Fantasy in Light - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thief breaks into donation boxes at the Holiday Fantasy in Lights in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a burglar broke into donation boxes and booths a part of the Holiday Fantasy in Lights display at Turville Point Conservation Park.

Police say it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at 1155 Olin-Turville Court.

The burglar used a crowbar to damage the donation boxes and booths. Police say money is removed from the boxes nightly and they don't believe the thief made off with much, if any, cash.

Still, police say damage costs to nearby booths and surveillance cameras are around $1,500.

  • More Headlines on WKOW.comMore Headlines on WKOW.comMore>>

  • Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans flocking to Florida

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

    Badger fans continue to flock south to Florida for the week, before Wisconsin faces Miami in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.  For some, they decided to go by any means necessary. 

    More >>

  • What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    What's Going Around: Dealing with depression during the holidays

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

    Depression symptoms are common this time of year.

    More >>

  • Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Democrat Jones officially declared winner over Roy Moore

    Friday, December 29 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-12-29 08:47:31 GMT
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    Roy Moore is going to court to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.