Snow and ice must be removed from Madison sidewalks by noon Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The snow we got Thursday stopped before midnight, so that means if you live in the City of Madison, you have to clear snow and ice from public sidewalks by noon Friday.

If you can't remove the snow and ice, you need to treat it with sand or salt for traction. The City of Madison offers free sand to residents. Click here for a list of locations.

If you live outside Madison, check with your municipality about its rules. But in general, it's best to remove snow and ice from sidewalks as soon as possible to keep you and your neighbors safe.