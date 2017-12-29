Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) -- Rose Marie is being remembered as a versatile performer whose long career included TV's "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

A family spokesman said the 94-year-old actress and singer died in her Los Angeles-area home Thursday.

Rose Marie was a child star of the 1920s and `30s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic sitcom that featured Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

Carl Reiner, who created the 1960s series, tweeted that Rose Marie was an engaging performer who always had audiences clamoring for more.

She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical "Top Banana."

Rose Marie was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in 2001.