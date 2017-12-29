SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

SkyWest flight makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow tells the Journal Sentinel the plane with 38 passengers and three crew members landed safely at about 8 a.m. Thursday. She says a female passenger received treatment at a hospital because of pain in one of her ears, but later resumed her travels.

The flight left from Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m.

Snow says the passengers continued their trip on a different plane while mechanical crews investigated what caused the loss in cabin pressure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

