Harmony, a young long-haired cat, looking for new home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Harmony is looking for a new home after being brought into the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

She's approximately 1 year old and is a long-haired cat. Dalton Roadruck from the humane society says Harmony was brought in as a stray and she's friendly with everyone. Dalton thinks Harmony will fit into any type of family.

Harmony is free to adopt right now as the shelter is offering a special on adult cats. If you'd like to meet Harmony or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

