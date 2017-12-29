Kitten rescued from storm sewer in Middleton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Kitten rescued from storm sewer in Middleton

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A kitten might still have its nine lives in tact after falling through a storm sewer grate this morning and being rescued by a Middleton police officer.

Officer Julie Carbon was able to reach down into the storm drain on Erdman Boulevard near Glacier Ridge Road to retrieve the kitten on Friday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the kitten call or text us at 608-824-7300.

If it isn't claimed by its owner soon, it will be turned over to the Dane County Humane Society & may be available for adoption there.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.