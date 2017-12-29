Woman accidentally locked out of home by 2-year-old granddaughter

News release

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison firefighter crawled through the window of a Madison home to get to a 2-year-old who had accidentally locked her grandmother out of the house.

The woman was babysitting her granddaughter and caring for the family dog when she stepped outside to let the dog onto the back patio. While playing, the granddaughter flipped the lock on the patio door, accidentally locking out the grandmother.

The girl was too young to understand how to unlock the door and, lacking a spare key, the grandmother called the fire department, according to a news release.

When the arrived, firefighters and the grandmother tried to talk the girl into flipping the lock open to no avail. Two Madison police officers joined the effort to convince her to turn that latch in the opposite direction. The girl started to become scared and began to cry, according to the news release.

As firefighters circled the home looking for other means of entry, a police officer offered to call a locksmith, but the grandmother did not want to wait. Calls to homeowners and other relatives who might have an additional key went unanswered, and neighbors were unable to help.

The girl continued to cry, and the grandmother became more distressed. After exhausting other creative options for entry, firefighters offered to enter through a window and unlock the home from the inside. So, a firefighter crawled through a garage window and opened up the back door to let everyone in.