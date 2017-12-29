Wisconsin, Florida governors place wager on Orange Bowl

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Florida Gov. Rick Scott have placed a bet for the Orange Bowl showdown between the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes.

Walker wagered an assortment of Wisconsin-made products including beer, cheese, cranberries, and Haribo Gummi Candy, which will soon be made in Wisconsin. Scott is putting up Cuban croquetas from Florida's Vicky Bakery.

The Orange Bowl is scheduled Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

