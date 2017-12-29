Sand pickup sites for city of Madison residents

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sand is effective on sidewalks in extremely low temperatures, and prevents unnecessary salt contamination of waterways.

The city of Madison provides sand free to residents, to help you keep your property safe in the winter. You can find sand piles at the following locations. Don't forget to bring your pail and shovel.

Directions and a map are HERE.

Addresses are approximate. Please note that sand piles are for the use of individuals, not contractors. The list is current as of December 2017.

East Side

Demetral Park

Address: 567 N. 6th St. – Softball parking lot off N. 6th St.

Sand location: West corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter, near the path to the field.

Monona Golf Course

Address: 131 E. Dean Ave. – Front parking lot by the waste oil site at the corner of Monona Dr. and East Dean Rd.

Sand location: Southwest corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, on the side of Monona Dr.

Olbrich Park

Address: 530 Walter St. – Softball parking lot off of Walter St.

Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.

Reindahl Park

Address: 1948 Parkside Dr. – Parking lot off Portage Rd.

Sand location: Northeast corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, on the side of Portage Rd.

School Road Waste Oil Site

Address: 908 Wheeler Rd. – Intersection of Wheeler Rd. and School Rd.

Sand location: East corner of lot. Corner near the driveway to the boat launch, to the right as you enter.

Sycamore Park

Address: 4581 Sycamore Ave. – Parking lot across from the Streets Division offices at 4602 Sycamore Ave.

Sand location: Southwest corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.

Tenney Park

Address: 1300 Sherman Ave. – Beach parking lot off of Sherman Ave.

Sand location: South corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter.

Warner Park

Address: 3032 N. Sherman Ave. – Softball parking lot off N. Sherman Ave.

Sand location: Southeast corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the left as you enter.

West Side

Brittingham Park

Address: 775 W. Washington Ave. – Entrance off W. Washington Ave.

Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, to the left as you enter.

Elver Park

Address: 1238 S. Gammon Rd. – Softball parking lot off McKenna Blvd.

Sand location: East corner of the softball parking lot. Corner nearest the entrance, to the left as you enter.

Garner Park

Address: 381 S. Rosa Rd. – Parking lot off Rosa Rd.

Sand location: Southwest corner of parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.

Glenway Golf Course

Address: 3753 Speedway Rd. – Parking lot off Speedway Rd.

Sand location: South corner of the parking lot. Corner far from the entrance, to the right as you enter.

Spring Harbor Parking Lot

Address: 1840 Norman Way – Corner of Norman Way and Lake Mendota Dr.

Sand location: East corner of the parking lot. Corner near the entrance, to the right as you enter.

Yard Waste Site

Address: 402 South Point Rd., Verona, WI

Sand location: Right side of the driveway as you enter.