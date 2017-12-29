Snow emergencies declared for some SE Wisconsin areas

MADISON (WKOW) -- Many cities across the area are declaring snow emergencies for their jurisdictions.

Mostly, a snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing operations are complete. To make sure you don't get a parking ticket, you'll need to move your car and keep it off the streets until they've been completely plowed.

The following areas have declared snow emergencies:

City of Janesville - Beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 29 Snow emergency parking also in effect.