Snow emergencies declared for some SE Wisconsin areas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snow emergencies declared for some SE Wisconsin areas

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) --  Many cities across the area are declaring snow emergencies for their jurisdictions. 

Mostly, a snow emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from city streets and public parking lots until snow plowing operations are complete. To make sure you don't get a parking ticket, you'll need to move your car and keep it off the streets until they've been completely plowed.

The following areas have declared snow emergencies:

City of Janesville - Beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 29    Snow emergency parking also in effect.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.