Packers Sign WR Davante Adams to New Deal

Green Bay -

The Green Bay Packers have signed WR Davante Adams to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.  ESPN is reporting it's a 4-year deal, worth $56 million ($14 million per season).

Adams, who was drafted out of Fresno State in the second round (No. 53 overall) by the Packers in 2014, has recorded the fourth-most receptions (237) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a Green Bay player in their first four seasons in the NFL.

Adams leads the Packers this season with 74 receptions for 885 yards (12.0 avg.) and 10 receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 2 in the NFL).  He's been a top target for both Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley.

Since 2014, Adams ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in receiving touchdowns (four, tied for No. 4), receptions (28, tied for No. 6) and receiving yards (389, No. 6) in the postseason

