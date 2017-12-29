Emergency crews battle cold temps to do the job

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been a sluggish couple of days. From snow, to single-digit temperatures and slippery roads, weather has been the talk of the town. And the slick conditions also impact first responders on the job. They try their best to get to emergencies as quick as they can, but they still have to be safe themselves.

Every day, 82 firefighters and trained EMTs across Madison are braving this cold weather. The biggest concern for them, are people out on the roads.

This is really the first time we've seen slippery conditions this winter and firefighters say that's when they usually see a spike in calls for several accidents and other weather related emergencies.

When battling flames, the water used can quickly turn to ice and no matter how warm the gear is, it doesn't take long for mother nature to take over.

"It's kind of like anything else. If it's wet, and it's cold, you're going to feel it. Especially if you think about, you know in tough fire conditions we are going to be sweating and then the second you come out and you're in that cold air, you're losing all that heat and you can be chilled pretty quick," said Eric Mills, a Madison firefighter.

The only big change in clothing is sometimes they'll wear Yak Trax - a type of chain they put on their boots to get a better grip.