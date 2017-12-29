Two Republican lawmakers resign to work for Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Republican state lawmakers are resigning to take jobs with Gov. Scott Walker's administration.

Sen. Frank Lasee, of De Pere, and Rep. Keith Ripp, of Lodi, are resigning Friday and will begin working for Walker on Monday. Walker spokesman Tom Evenson says no special election is planned and instead the seats will be filled in the regular November election.

Lasee will become the administrator for the Department of Workforce Development's Worker's Compensation Division. He will make about $101,000, roughly double his legislator salary.

Ripp will become assistant deputy secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. That is the No. 3 position at the agency. He will earn about $105,000.

Former state Sen. Sheila Harsdorf resigned her seat in November to take over as DATCP secretary.