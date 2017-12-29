Only on 27 News: Former WI prisons secretary speaks out about youth prison abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Wisconsin prisons secretary is writing a tell-all book. The topic -- the investigation into abuse at the state's youth prison.

The Lincoln Hills facility in Irma, Wisconsin is the juvenile prison at the center of scandal.

Ed Wall gave 27 News some insight no one else has heard about -- from accusations of guards abusing teens, to inmates rioting and attacking corrections officers at .

He says he wants to highlight the investigation into abuse at the youth prison and bring to light many unanswered questions.

"To actually go behind the scenes, to look behind the curtain, to see how operations are run, how administrations are runs," he says.

As a former cop, Walls says he has a jaded view of corrections.

He says it's a reformative experience.

"You can't go in to head the DOC without having your mind changed. Because, you get in and realize, 90-something percent of these people are going back to the streets. And if we don't do anything to give them skills, get them their high school diploma to get them employable, then all we're doing is housing people and making worse criminals to go back on the streets."

Wall says the book will also talk about his time in Governor Scott Walker's cabinet.

"In particular, the frustration I grew was with the governor and with the attorney general."

Wall was appointed as the Department of Corrections secretary by Governor Walker in 2012.

But in 2015, news broke of a Department of Justice investigation involving Lincoln Hills.

The investigation cited allegations of widespread guard-on-prisoner abuse at the youth prison.

"We were telling the Department of Justice all along this is a critical case. We've got kids potentially harmed and we were getting told we're putting you on the back burner for various cases. And I said, 'What's more important than kids being hurt by state employers that you're putting us on the back burner?"

The FBI took over the case in 2016.

That's when Wall resigned from his cabinet position.

"The FBI involvement at the end, in my opinion, was a Hail Mary pass by the Department of Justice. They just wanted to get it out of their lap."

Wall returned to his previous job as administrator of the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation.

But he was quickly demoted, placed on leave, and ultimately fired by Attorney General Brad Schimel.

When asked whether this book is retribution for being on the outs after the investigation into Lincoln Hills, Wall said "that's nonsense."

Wall is now working at a cyber-security firm in New Hampshire.

He says even though he is no longer the Wisconsin prisons secretary, the public has the right to know about the investigation at Lincoln Hills.

"I've got 16 of 18 chapters done. As soon as that went public, I had multiple publishers contact me. So, I'm just coming to a close on it and I'm looking forward to getting it out there."

Wall says, as of right now, there is no publication date set for the book's released.

You can see more of Wall's interview on Capital City Sunday on WKOW at 9 a.m. Sunday.