Wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight Friday until noon Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Once the flurries end early Friday evening, focus shifts to a bitterly cold transition to 2018. Polar high pressure will start nudging into the Upper Midwest tonight and remain in control through most of next week.

A Wind Chill Advisory begins Friday night at midnight and remain in effect until noon on Saturday. Cold winds will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Wind chills will plunge into the 10s and 20s BELOW ZERO after midnight, and remain dangerously cold through Sunday morning.

Actual highs will only manage the single digits through New Year's Day with overnight lows in the single digits below zero. LOTS of layers needed if you plan to go out for New Year's Eve.

Temps will remain well below average through next week, with only modest recovery expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Winter is in full force!