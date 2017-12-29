Elderly woman's body found outside Sun Prairie senior facility Friday

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) - Sun Prairie police are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found outside a senior care facility in Sun Prairie Friday morning.

Sun Prairie Police confirmed for WKOW News that the body of an 85-year-old woman was found near her residence at the Faith Gardens Memory Care Center at 35 Tower Drive at 8:52 a.m.

They say they don't yet know the cause of death or whether it could have been related to cold weather. However, police say she did not die from traumatic injuries.

A statement detailing more information is expected to be released later tonight.