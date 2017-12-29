The Power of Forgiveness: Father of slain pizza delivery driver forgives killer; holds public presentation in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Viral video from CNN last month showed the father of a slain pizza delivery driver in Lexington, Kentucky doing something incredible. He forgives his son's killer at sentencing.

The father has family ties to Janesville and spoke to about 25 people at the Muslim Dawa Circle Friday night about why he was compelled to not hold a grudge.

Dr. Sombat Jitmoud says not a night goes by that he doesn't have a nightmare about losing his film-school son, Salahuddin Jitmoud. But last month, he found the courage of his faith to tell the man who played a role in his son's murder that he was not angry with him.

"He needs help, he needs support, he needs caring," Dr. Jitmoud said.

Due to the incredible act of kindness, he's been asked to speak not just in Janesville but also in California, Great Britain and Thailand in the months to come.

"They want me to do 'The Power of Forgiveness [presentation],' somehow," he chuckled.

Luckily, Dr. Jitmoud, a former principal, has the patience and willingness to teach many through his Islamic faith how the act is done.

"Forgiveness is the greatest gift," he said.