Badgers' "South Beach Bash" Takes Over Miami

MIAMI, FLA (WKOW) -- The winter weather is now in full swing in Wisconsin, but that's not the case in Miami - the site of Saturday's Orange Bowl between the Badgers and Hurricanes. On Friday, the Badgers held their "South Beach Bash" on Ocean Drive in Miami.

As per tradition for a bowl game, Wisconsin sends a party - the band and spirit squad were in tow. Many fans are still showing up in South Beach for the Orange bowl and soaking up the sun in the process.

"I don't wish ill on the other people. I like it to be warm, but it would be okay if it were warm back home," said Badger fan Chris Fugate (of Waterloo), who is in Miami.

Is this not the best?" said Milwaukee Badger fan Karen Early. "They block off a street for us, right? A neighbor is fixing my garage door as I'm drinking beer. I'm so embarrassed."

Time is running out to get to the Orange Bowl, but there are still tickets available. Earlier this week, UW officials said they had only sold about half of the 14,000 ticket allotment they were given for the game. You can also find tickets elsewhere on the internet for around $65.