Cold weather creates problems for car batteries - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cold weather creates problems for car batteries

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The icy roads and bitter cold temperatures are causing all sorts of problems for Wisconsin drivers.

One of winter's worst effects come before people even hit the road.

"With the cold weather, it's a lot harder on batteries," said Brandon Pivotto, VP at West Town Monona Tire. "An engine takes twice as much current to start then if it's warm and a battery can lose about 60% of it's charge when it gets down to about zero degrees."

A discharged battery can often times be recharged and work fine, but action must be taken quickly or the battery could end up ruined.

Charged batteries will not freeze.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.