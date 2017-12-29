Cold weather creates problems for car batteries

MADISON (WKOW) -- The icy roads and bitter cold temperatures are causing all sorts of problems for Wisconsin drivers.

One of winter's worst effects come before people even hit the road.

"With the cold weather, it's a lot harder on batteries," said Brandon Pivotto, VP at West Town Monona Tire. "An engine takes twice as much current to start then if it's warm and a battery can lose about 60% of it's charge when it gets down to about zero degrees."

A discharged battery can often times be recharged and work fine, but action must be taken quickly or the battery could end up ruined.

Charged batteries will not freeze.