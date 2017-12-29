Mega Millions winning numbers from Friday's drawing, $306 millio - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mega Millions winning numbers from Friday's drawing, $306 million up for grabs

MADISON (WKOW) -- It could be a very happy holiday season if you're lucky.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $306 million.

It's been rolling since October!

Here are the winning numbers from Friday night's drawing: 

4, 10, 18, 28, 62 with a Mega Ball of 7 and a Megaplier of 2.

