Monroe man arrested in heroin trafficking investigation

MONROE (WKOW) -- A search warrant executed in Monroe has lead to the arrest of a man in a long term heroin trafficking investigation.

Monroe police, agents from the State Line Area Narcotics Team task force, and Green County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of 23rd street. Authorities found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, which they seized. The person named in the search warrant was not found at home at the time.

Officers and deputies then went to the place of employment of that person. He ran from the scene as authorities arrived. After a search of that area, 32-year-old Dustin W. Smith, of Monroe, was arrested in the 200 block of 4th Avenue.

Smith is in the Green County Jail pending a court appearance. He faces charges of possession of heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) without a prescription, resisting arrest, and arrest warrant for the delivery of heroin in prior incidents.

The arrest was part of a long term investigation by the SLANT Task Force into heroin trafficking in the State Line area.

SLANT consists of law enforcement personnel from the Green County Sheriffs Office, Monroe Police Department, Lafayette County Sheriffs Office, all in Wisconsin, and the Illinois State Police, Freeport Police Department, Loves Park Police Department, Rockford Police Department, Ogle County Sheriffs Office, Rochelle Police Department, and Jo Davles County Sheriffs Office, all in Illinois.