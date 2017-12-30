Coaches Look Toward Orange Bowl

The two coaches dueling in Saturday's Orange Bowl met with the media for a final time Friday morning - Wisconsin's Paul Chryst and Miami's Mark Richt. This will be just the ninth time that Wisconsin has played a bowl game in which they and their opponent were both ranked in the top 15.

As it turns out, these Wisconsin and Miami teams in this game have a lot in common. Both teams started the season 10-0, but lost at the end of the season. Both rank in the top 15 in scoring defense and both love to run the ball.

The head coaches expect a very competitive and physical game.

"We haven't cornered the market on trying to play the game in a physical manner and trying to run the football and playing good defense," said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. "We expect it to be a heck of a challenge."

"[Wisconsin is] a great team," said Miami coach Mark Richt. "You don't win as many games as they win without being that type of a football team. I think it's going to be one heck of a battle."

The Orange Bowl will kick off at about 7pm CT on Saturday, December 30th.