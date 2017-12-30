Dixon Honored with FWAA Courage Award

The focus isn't just on a bowl game for the Badgers, in Miami awaiting Saturday's Orange Bowl game against the Hurricanes. With the trip lasting several days, players and coaches have been able to take in the sights and do various activities. One player took the opportunity to find out more about his past, and be honored for what he's been through.

On Friday, safety D'cota Dixon was surprised with the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. Dixon had a brother convicted of attempted murder, and he was placed in foster care as his mother struggled to provide. Dixon's father and his father's girlfriend, Beth Coston, took him and another brother in. But after Dixon's father's drug addiction grew to be too much, Coston assumed guardianship and moved the brothers away from the area.

Dixon was reunited with his birth mom this week for the first time in more than a decade.

"Yeah that was hard," said Dixon, of meeting with his birth mother. "It was everything. It was hard. It was emotional for me. It took us a while to find her, but we eventually found her and it was amazing. I cried, I cried as soon as I saw her."

Dixon has missed some time this season with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to be on the field against Miami in the Orange Bowl.