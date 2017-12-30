Badgers Hoping to Keep Miami's Turnover Chain Away - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers Hoping to Keep Miami's Turnover Chain Away

Miami, FL (WKOW) -

The sun is setting on the preparations for the 2017 Orange Bowl.  For the Badgers' offense, there is one main goal for tomorrow - to not see Miami's turnover chain.

The 36-inch long chain is handed out to a player that forces a turnover - and it's made the rounds this season. The Hurricanes have forced 30 turnovers in 12 games, which ranks second in the country.

On the flip side, the Badgers have struggled to protect the football.  The team ranks 111th in the country with 23 turnovers.  That mark includes 15 interceptions from quarterback Alex Hornibrook.  He will need to protect the ball.

"I've seen it on TV," said Hornibrook of the turnover chain.  "We watched a few games. They were on a few times. Every team gets turnovers. They just celebrate them a little differently."

"It's fun," said offensive tackle Michael Deiter of the chain.  "It's definitely something they take pride in. I don't care about it or anything like that, but it's cool.  We don't want to see it obviously."

6th-ranked Wisconsin is favored to beat 10th-ranked Miami.
 

